Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £103.59 ($135.33).

SPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

LON SPX traded up GBX 100 ($1.31) during trading hours on Friday, reaching £140.10 ($183.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,039. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 9,766 ($127.59) and a 1-year high of £140.95 ($184.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £325.71.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

