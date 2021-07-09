Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 43.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SII. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SII traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,032. The company has a market capitalization of $987.39 million and a PE ratio of 34.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.52%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

