Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $125,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.
Shares of SQ stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,337,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,000. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.14 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
