S&T Bank Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

S&T Bank lessened its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,507 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $220,640.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 198,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $32.27. 3,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,817. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

