S&T Bank Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

S&T Bank lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 1.6% of S&T Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. S&T Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

NYSE CMI traded up $5.55 on Friday, reaching $243.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.