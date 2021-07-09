S&T Bank Increases Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

S&T Bank grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. S&T Bank owned 0.70% of Huron Consulting Group worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,998,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,705. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

