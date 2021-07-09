S&T Bank Purchases 660 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

S&T Bank lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. S&T Bank owned about 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after acquiring an additional 801,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 149,986 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 864,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 102,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHI traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,312. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

