S&T Bank Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

S&T Bank grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises approximately 1.8% of S&T Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. S&T Bank owned about 0.14% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.79. 468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,051. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

