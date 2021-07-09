Stacks (STX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $235.17 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00003230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00120640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00163807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00022021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,181,742,715 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

