Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Shares of STMP opened at $197.72 on Thursday. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.32.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,272 shares of company stock worth $3,429,961 in the last ninety days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

