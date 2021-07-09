Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STLC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.33.

TSE:STLC opened at C$35.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$7.27 and a 12 month high of C$39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.67.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

