Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $5.45 billion and $357.52 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00117681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00163963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,415.25 or 0.99953345 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,037 coins and its circulating supply is 23,252,223,100 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

