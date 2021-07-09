Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

