Stephens Inc. AR Buys 36,183 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 718.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,183 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,008,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 225,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

