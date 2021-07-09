Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,844 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.99. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $355,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,903.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,522 shares of company stock worth $16,358,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

