Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,642 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after purchasing an additional 268,176 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 320.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,963,000 after purchasing an additional 753,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.61 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

