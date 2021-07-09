Stephens Inc. AR Sells 31,125 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,125 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,980,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD opened at $108.77 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

