stETH (STETH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00123513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00164543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,544.91 or 1.00309351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.96 or 0.00944823 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

