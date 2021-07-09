Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 138.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $49.40 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

