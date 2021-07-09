Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,368 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Vontier worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 88.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $102,916,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 55.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,004,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,513 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $67,584,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $67,394,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNT opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

