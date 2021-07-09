Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,498 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,278 shares of company stock worth $25,248,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

