Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 7,300 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $161.48 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.