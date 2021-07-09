Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,175 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 37.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

