Stifel Financial Corp Sells 83,819 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,819 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AES alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.49 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.