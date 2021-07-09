Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,493 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average daily volume of 1,911 put options.

Shares of FAZ stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.42. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.