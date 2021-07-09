Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,493 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average daily volume of 1,911 put options.

Shares of FAZ stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.42. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.