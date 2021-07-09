Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,521 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,147% compared to the typical volume of 860 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $66.84 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after buying an additional 1,473,258 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,211,000 after buying an additional 1,332,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $23,791,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 238,682 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.