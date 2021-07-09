Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of FreightCar America Put Options (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,454 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,571% compared to the typical volume of 87 put options.

RAIL stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

