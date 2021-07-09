STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to post $173.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.81 million and the lowest is $168.12 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $155.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $700.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $763.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $750.41 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $863.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of STOR opened at $35.17 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STORE Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after buying an additional 643,741 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in STORE Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after buying an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after buying an additional 475,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.