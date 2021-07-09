Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SZU. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.95 ($17.59).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €13.11 ($15.42) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. Südzucker has a one year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a one year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -25.16.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

