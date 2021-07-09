SUKU One Day Volume Reaches $439,224.00 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $25.14 million and approximately $439,224.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

