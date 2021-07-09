Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.92 Million

Brokerages predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will post $94.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $10.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $452.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $820.88 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 126,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,317. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

