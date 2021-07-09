Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.42. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$15.23, with a volume of 313,380 shares trading hands.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.43.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.