Support.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,222 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 131% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,849 call options.

SPRT opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45. Support.com has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Support.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Support.com by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

