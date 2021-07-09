Support.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,222 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 131% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,849 call options.
SPRT opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45. Support.com has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 0.65.
Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
Support.com Company Profile
Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.
