Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) shares traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.67). 118,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 265,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.63).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Supreme from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Supreme alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £229.76 million and a PE ratio of 15.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 195.03.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.