Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), with a volume of 267,285 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.24.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

