SushiSwap Price Up 7.5% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $232.97 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $7.96 or 0.00024262 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.75 or 0.00895538 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 227,262,819 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

