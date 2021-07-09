SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Italk’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Italk stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94. Italk has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

