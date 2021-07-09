SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Italk’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Italk stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94. Italk has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $12.45.
Italk Company Profile
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.