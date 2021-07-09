Swarm City Price Reaches $0.0433 on Major Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $369,351.60 and approximately $29.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

