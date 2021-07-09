Synectics (LON:SNX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synectics plc (LON:SNX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 135.50 ($1.77). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 44,876 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.25. The firm has a market cap of £23.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66.

In related news, insider Stephen Coggins acquired 13,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £19,306 ($25,223.41). Also, insider David Bedford acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,884.24).

Synectics Company Profile (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

