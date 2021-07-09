Synergy Financial Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $304,537,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,940,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $341.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

