Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Synergy Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,844 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in American Express by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in American Express by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.59. The stock had a trading volume of 67,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,359. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.47.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

