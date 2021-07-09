Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 16,999 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Synergy Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at $22,226,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,954 shares of company stock worth $85,033,956. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,515. The stock has a market cap of $227.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $181.93 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

