Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 21,286 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Synergy Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,286 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.13. 455,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,081,072. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

