Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Synergy Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 25.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after buying an additional 260,664 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.46. 27,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,446. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

