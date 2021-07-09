Synergy Financial Management LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned about 0.41% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000.

XRT traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.11. 87,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,128. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.35.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

