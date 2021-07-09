SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $370,348.90 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNX opened at $117.82 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.90.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

