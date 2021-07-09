Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 511 ($6.68). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 502.50 ($6.57), with a volume of 365,010 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 535.13 ($6.99).

Get Synthomer alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 517.95. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.86.

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.