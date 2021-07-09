Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $132.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $611.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

