TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of TASK traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. 390,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,604. TaskUs has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

