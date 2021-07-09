TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $264,423.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,248 shares in the company, valued at $35,964,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

